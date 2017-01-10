Cantrelle speaks in support of shrimpers

Mathews, LA – Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle spoke in support of local trawlers and against a proposed rule by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) that will require turtle excluder devices, better known as TED’s, on skimmer and butterfly trawls.

A public hearing on the matter was held late Monday afternoon at the Larose Civic Center.

“These are hard working people and they are being regulated to death by bureaucrats. They are being driven out of business when all they want to do is do what they love and be able to feed their families,” said Cantrelle. “It’s disgraceful that more and more regulatory burdens are being placed on shrimpers.”

Some 50 people were in attendance for the hearing, at which comments were made and federal officials attending said all comments would be taken into consideration.

NOAA is proposing to withdraw current tow time restrictions and instead require all skimmer and butterfly trawls rigged for fishing to have turtle excluder devices to prevent small sea turtles from getting caught in nets.

Comments on the proposed rule are being accepted until February 14.

Comments can be sent to NMFS, 263 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, Attn: Michael Barnette or faxed to 727/824-5309, Attn: Michael Barnette. For more information, call 727/551-5794.

Councilman Daniel Lorraine also spoke against more regulations for local fishermen.

“The federal government has to stop regulating and let these people do their jobs,” said Cantrelle. “Shrimpers not only support our local economy, they also help to feed our great nation with a quality product.”