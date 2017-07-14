Candidates for several offices in Lafourche began signing up Wednesday in Thibodaux for the Oct. 14 election, which will also include races for state treasurer and public service commissioner.

While some qualified Wednesday, no one signed up Thursday. Qualifying ran through 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

As of press time Friday morning, no one signed up for the Lafourche Parish School Board’s District 8 seat, which opened after Ronald Pere resigned in May because he and his wife were moving to an assisted-living facility outside the Raceland-area district.

The School Board appointed former member Raymond Toups as a replacement until the election.

Interim Lockport Police Chief David Harrelson Jr. and former Chief Ernest Boudreaux Sr. are running for that office, along with veteran law enforcement officer Chester Douglas.

Former Chief Warren Vedros Sr. resigned last month after an indictment on eight felony charges.

Notary public Martin Wade qualified for Justice of the Peace for District 4 in South Lafourche. The former justice, Lois Gautreaux, died last month.

Jimmy “T-Jim” Lafont and Curtis “Tompuss” Pierce are vying for the Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s Division E seat, left vacant after Wilbert Collins Sr. died in May.

The board appointed Mike Callais as a replacement until the election.

Candidates for state treasurer and Public Service Commission District 2, which includes Lafourche and Terrebonne, qualified at the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office in Baton Rouge.

In races with three or more candidates, if no one receives more than half the vote Oct. 14, the top two will compete in a Nov. 18 runoff.

Residents must register to vote by Sept. 13 in person or by mail, or by Sept. 23 at geauxvote.com, to cast ballots in the primary election.

Early voting runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 7.

Candidates who qualified as of press time Friday morning are:

STATE TREASURER

Angele Davis, R-Baton Rouge.

Derrick Edwards, D-Harvey.

Joseph Little, a Libertarian from Ponchatoula.

Neil Riser, R-Columbia.

John Schroder, R-Baton Rouge.

LOUISIANA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, District 2 (includes Lafourche and Terrebonne):

Damon Baldone, R-Houma.

Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge.

Lenar Whitney, R-Houma.

LOCKPORT POLICE CHIEF:

Ernest Boudreaux Sr., D-Lockport.

Chester Douglas, D-Lockport.

David Harrelson Jr., D-Lockport.

LAFOURCHE PARISH JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, District 4:

Martin Wade, a Libertarian from Galliano.

GREATER LAFOURCHE PORT COMMISSION, Division E:

Jimmy “T-Jim” Lafont, R-Cut Off.

Curtis “Tompuss” Pierce, R-Galliano