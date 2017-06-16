Callais appointed to fill vacant port commission seat

At a special meeting held Monday, members of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission voted unanimously to appoint Charles Michael "Mike" Callais as interim commissioner for Seat E, left vacant by the passing of long-time commissioner Wilbert J. Collins, Sr.



Collins served on the Greater Lafourche Port Commission board for 19 years, including six years as Board Secretary. He was first appointed in 1998 to fill Tomey Doucet's seat and was subsequently elected for three terms as Port Commissioner by the people of the Tenth Ward before his passing in late May.

"Wilbert Collins was a force of nature, a legend in the seafood industry, and a great ambassador for our port and our community. He will most definitely be missed,” said Board President Perry Gisclair.

Newly sworn in commissioner Mike Callais also held Collins in high regard.

"I was saddened to learn of the passing of Commissioner Mr. Wilbert Collins,” said Callais. "His service to GLPC and our community will be greatly missed, and I am volunteering my services to continue the progress he was working towards."

Callais is an owner and CEO of Abdon Callais Offshore, with experience in the marine industry, commercial real estate, and finance. He is also active in the community, serving on the hospital board and holding many leadership positions in volunteer organizations.

"Mike's humble leadership and mind for business will be an asset to our board," said Executive Director Chett Chiasson. "He is a valued resource in our community, and we appreciate him volunteering his services to the Port Commission."

Callais will serve as commissioner for Seat E until a special election is held and the winner is certified.

The winner of the special election will fill the seat for the remainder of the board's term through 2018. GLPC Seat E will be on the ballot for the October 14, 2017 special primary election, with qualifying on July 12-14, 2017.