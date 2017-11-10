Bridge Closures

LA 308 Overpass One-Lane Road Tuesday

The LA 308 overpass bridge crossing the Intracoastal Canal Waterway in Larose, will be under a one-lane operation on Tuesday November 14, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in order for LA DOTD personnel to perform inspection operations on the structure.

Motorists are reminded that the LA 1 West Larose Vertical Lift Bridge is now open to traffic.

Golden Meadow Lift Bridge Weekend Closure

The Golden Meadow Lift Bridge over Bayou Lafourche at E. 178th Street will be closed continuously to vehicular traffic from 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. The closure is needed to allow DOTD contractors to replace the roof on the bridge house.

Galliano Pontoon Bridge Closure Notice

The Galliano Pontoon Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic starting on Monday, November 13, at approximately 9:00 a.m. until Wednesday, November 15 so that the Department of Public Works can remove and rebuild the winch. At this time it is estimated that the bridge will be closed until Wednesday, November 15.