Breaux Bridge man killed in Thursday morning crash

Galliano, LA – Shortly after 9:30 Thursday morning, Troopers with Troop C responded to a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries on LA 3235 just north of West 205th Street.

The driver, 67-year old Lester Boudreaux of Breaux Bridge, later died of injuries sustained in the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed Boudreaux was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado and was exiting a private driveway onto LA 3235 when he crossed both southbound lanes to reach a turn-around in the median of the highway.

As Boudreaux crossed the inside southbound lane of LA 3235, he entered the path of a 2013 Ford F-150 being driven by 54-year old Gavin Callais of Cut Off.

Callais’ vehicle struck Boudreaux on the driver’s side of his vehicle in the southbound lane.

Boudreaux sustained critical injuries and was transported to Lady of the Sea Hospital by Lafourche Ambulance Service where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Boudreaux’s wife and only passenger, 66-year old Gail Boudreaux, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Terrebonne General Medical Center by Lafourche Ambulance Service.

Callais sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Lady of the Sea Hospital.

All three occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash but standard toxicology tests are pending on the part of Boudreaux. Callais provided a breath sample for testing which showed no alcohol present.