Boat launch improvements hit another snag

“We have a slight problem with the pavilion,” explained 9th District Councilman Daniel Lorraine at the latest meeting of the Leeville Fishing Village and Cultural Preservation Commission held Tuesday in Galliano.

Plans to add a pier and pavilion to the Leeville Public Boat Launch are apparently on hold as parties involved in the construction — the CORPS of Engineers, Picciolla and Assoc., and Thomassie Construction — have become aware that the pavilion would cover a pipeline which supplies water to the Fourchon area.

Because it cannot be constructed over the water line, the pavilion will have to be moved slightly to an area which has been eroded and is mostly under water.

“There is no land there, but it’s a good thing. We will build up the island with rocks,” said Lorraine.

To do all this without changing the scope of the project, Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle said Tuesday that his office is asking the CORPS to amend the permit for the project rather than go through an entirely new permit application.

Cantrelle said a preliminary meeting with the CORPS about 2 weeks ago has indicated the CORPS’ willingness to work with parish officials to avoid another permit.

Amending the permit will delay the project about 60 days, as opposed to applying for a new permit which would cause a 12 to 18 month setback to the launch improvements.

“I’ll call Colonel Clancy (CORPS 6th District Commander Michael Clancy) tomorrow to try and speed it up a bit,” he said.

Cantrelle also said that since the pavilion is to be delayed, the project engineer will wait to start the pier when the amendment is secured.