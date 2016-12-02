Bayou Classic attendance numbers hit post-Katrina high

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The 2016 Bayou Classic football game which draws fans and alumni of Grambling State University and Southern University to New Orleans hit a post-Katrina attendance record.

In a news release Wednesday, organizers say nearly 5,000 more people attended the 43rd Annual Bayou Classic game on Saturday than did in 2015.

Organizers say nearly 68,000 people attended the game, held at the Superdome. The attendance figures were the highest since the event returned to New Orleans in 2006 following Hurricane Katrina.

Another 30,000 people attended the Battle of the Bands and the Greek Show which was held Friday night at the Superdome.

Bayou Classic features days of events where fans and alumni from the two historically black colleges and universities come to New Orleans.

Grambling defeated Southern during Saturday's game.

