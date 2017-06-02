Bayou Blue Man Remains Missing

Christopher King, 28, of Bayou Blue remains missing after last being seen on Friday, May 12. A family member reported King as missing on Tuesday, May 16 after not hearing from or seeing King for four days.

There have been several unconfirmed sightings of King around the Bayou Blue area over the past two weeks, but he remains missing at this time and has not made contact with any family members.

King is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, and he weighs approximately 150 pounds. It is believed King left his Silver Street residence on foot with a laptop and a bag of clothing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2255, or simply dial 9-1-1.