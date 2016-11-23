Audit: Poor record-keeping in attorney general's office

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State auditors couldn't tell if the Louisiana attorney general's office properly spent nearly $25 million last year because of inadequate documentation.

A review from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office found the department couldn't account for 26 of 28 transactions from the agency's escrow fund. The fund receives money from court judgements, settlements, fines, forfeitures and other penalties.

The Advocate reports that Beth Davis, with the legislative auditor's office, says the lack of documentation doesn't mean the escrow fund transactions were inappropriate. But she says auditors couldn't confirm that they complied with laws governing the fund either.

In a written response, Attorney General Jeff Landry — who took office in January — blamed his predecessor for poor record-keeping and pledged to have policies to better keep track of the money.

