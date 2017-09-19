Arrest repots 9/14 - 9/17

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

SEPTEMBER 14, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Antoine Baptiste Jr., 41, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of crack cocaine less than 28 grams; possession of cocaine less than 28 grams.

Glenn Johnson Jr., 19, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; disturbing the peace.

Damon Mabile, 20, Pierre Part. Contempt of court.

Michael Rockwell Sr., 48, Cut Off. Sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited.

Salim Vincent, 29, Gray. Fugitive (2 CTS); Resisting an officer.

SEPTEMBER 14, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Suzanne Mercer, 55, Gray. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

SEPTEMBER 14, 2017

Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole

David Dedge Jr., 37, Des Allemands. Fugitive.

SEPTEMBER 14, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Kaye Villatoro, 33, Bourg. Home invasion.

SEPTEMBER 15, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Charles Bourgeois, 33, New Iberia. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; D.W.I 1st offense.

SEPTEMBER 15, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Karla Caraway, 35, Raceland. Contempt of court (3 CTS); violation of probation/parole.

Brittany Laurent, 27, Des Allemands. Contempt of court.

William Neff, 37, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Demarcus Queen, 19, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Jamyren Richard, 18, Raceland. Violation of probation/parole.

Derrick Steward, 32, Raceland. Contempt of court (6 CTS).

John Barrios, 47, Bourg. Distribution of methamphetamine; contempt of court.

Kelly Brown, 38, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Tiffany Deroche, 23, Houma. Enter/remain after being forbidden; disturbing the peace.

Brad Rousseau, 41, Gray. Contempt of court.

Dillon Toups, 27, Gheens. Contempt of court.

Andy Zapata, 28, Houma. Fugitive.

SEPTEMBER 15, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Devaughn Brown, 22, Thibodaux. Distribution of marijuana; possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

SEPTEMBER 15, 2017

Lockport Police Department

Matthew Breaux, 25, Lockport. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Ren Guidry, 29, Lockport. Possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

SEPTEMBER 15, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Mark Ross, 41, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

SEPTEMBER 16, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Dylan Adams, 18, Thibodaux. Theft of goods.

Dwanya Bartley, 31, Killona. Leased movable, obtained by false representation.

Jacob Langford, 26, Lockport. Violation of protective orders.

Lance Washington Jr., 20, St. Rose. Fugitive.

Eldina Bougere, 50, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; theft; monetary instrument abuse.

SEPTEMBER 16, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Justin Falgout, 23, Golden Meadow. Unauthorized use of an access card as theft; theft.

SEPTEMBER 16, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Steven Lyons, 28, Cut Off. Contempt of court (warrant).

Jordan Picou, 24, Raceland. Warrant (Disturbing the peace).

SEPTEMBER 17, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Nicholas Billiot, 33, Golden Meadow. D.W.I (1st offense); number of driving lamps required.

Nicholas Osburn, 22, Berwick. View outward or inward through windshield or windows; speeding; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Seth Tyler, 18, Raceland. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; speeding.

SEPTEMBER 17, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Lance Gros, 33, Thibodaux. Criminal Trespass.

Jasmine Hawkins, 27, Bayou Blue. Distribution of methamphetamine.

Coby Nevels, 25, Jackson. Contempt of court (2 CTS); possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 1st offense.