Arrest Reports, November 9 - 14

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

NOVEMBER 9, 2016

Grand Isle Police Department

Timothy Hanegan, 54, Grand Isle. Simple battery.

Martinez Cruz, 30, TX. Fugitive.

NOVEMBER 13, 2016

Louisiana State Police

Carlos Galvan, 23, Thibodaux. Failure to drive on right side of road; driver must be licensed; DWI (1st).

NOVEMBER 14, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Taylor Anderton, 24, Larose. Enter/ remain after being forbidden; theft of goods.

Jordan Barrios, 28, Raceland. Taking contraband to/ from penal institutions.

Kentwine Birdlow, 26, Gray. Contempt of court (6 cts); violation of probation/ parole.

Robert Bourgeois, 49, Cut Off. Persons with outstanding warrant (3 cts).

Tray Caramonta, 29, Lockport. Violation of probation/ parole.

Ashley Chiasson, 31, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Taj Harris, 32, Raceland. Disturbing the peace, appearing in an intoxicated condition.

Misty Havis, 29, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Chad Pellegrin, 40, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Jahi Raymond, 19, Raceland. Violation of probation/ parole.

Barbara Starks, 44, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Dillon Terrebonne, 23, Cut Off. Aggravated assault with a firearm.

NOVEMBER 15, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Bryant Borne, 27, Galliano. Possession of marijuana; operating vehicle with suspended license.

Raeann Carnline, 21, Golden Meadow. Perpetration or att. perpetration of certain violence victim 65 years or older; theft (2 cts).

Neely Gray, 48, Raceland. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Lawrence Leboeuf, 28, Bayou Blue. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Patrick Orgeron, 33, Larose. Contempt of court.

Bryan Rounds, 38, Thibodaux. Simple criminal damage to property; contempt of court.

Anh Tran, 29, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Alex Bergeron, 27, MS. Fugitive.

Heather Minnix, 33, Thibodaux. Hit and run driving with no personal injury.

Henry Brown, 45, Thibodaux. 2nd degree battery.

Thibodaux Police Department

Kevin Anderson, 42, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; fugitive (2 cts).

Eric Benoit, 40, Thibodaux. Forgery.

Derrick Bize, 37, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Andrew Daigle, 28, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer.

Kennetra Wiggins, 35, TX. Contempt of court.

Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole

Ashley Savoie, 33, Cut Off. Violation of probation/ parole.

Lockport Police Department

Derek Wininger, 36, Lockport. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment.

Brandie Lecompte, 37, Lockport. Contempt of court.

NOVEMBER 16, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Paul Bergeron, 40, Houma. Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute heroin; possession of lsd; illegal carrying of weapon in presence of controlled dangerous substance; possession with intent to distribute valium.

Ben Bradley, 37, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Brennan Garman, 17, Thibodaux. Carrying firearm/ dangerous weapon by student at school.

Dale Lirette, 27, Lockport. Forgery; theft; bank fraud.

Shawn Poindexter, 39, Raceland. Violation of protective orders; resisting an officer.

Samantha Ranes, 36, Lockport. Possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

James Sargent, 46, Houma. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Edmon Sears, 21, Vacherie. Contempt of court.

Greater Lafourche Port Commission Harbor Police

Byron Sampey, 23, Golden Meadow. Possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle; operating vehicle with suspended license; speeding; DWI (2nd).