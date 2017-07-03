Arrest Reports, June 28 to July 2, 2017

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JUNE 28, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Blake Chiasson Sr., 32, Gibson. Fugitive. Contempt of court.

Tiffany Tyler, 30, Boyce. Contempt of court (12 cts).

JUNE 29, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Luke Brown, 36, Grayson. Contempt of court.

Dominquinka Gray, 26, Thibodaux. Simple battery (Misd).

Wendy Kieff, 38, Cut Off. Illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old (Misd). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Poss. of cannabinoids/synthetic marijuana (Misd).

Anthony Ledet, 21, Houma. Contempt of court.

Shawn Meier, 27, Bourg. Poss. of marijuana 3rd and subsequent offenses (Felony). Poss. w/intent to distribute methamphetamine (Felony). Violation of probation/parole. Taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited (Felony). Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug w/o prescription or order prohibited (Felony).

Justin Sons, 26, Lockport. Violation of protective orders (Misd).

Gerald St. Germain III, 28, Houma. Jumping bail (Misd). Theft of a motor vehicle (Felony). Contempt of court. Violation of probation/parole.

JUNE 30, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Robert Barker Jr., 65, Lockport. Filing or maintaining false public records (Felony).

Andre Eschette, 34, Destrehan. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Jeffery Gales, 53, Raceland. Resisting an officer w/force or violence (Felony). Contempt of court (6 cts).

Nolan Ougel Jr., 65, Larose. Contempt of court.

Alvin Robichaux Sr., 67, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery (Misd).

Victor Rogers, 48, Thibodaux. Theft (Misd).

Cordell Wilson, 17, Thibodaux. Aggravated assault (Misd).

Gilbert Allen, 42, Larose. Disturbing the peace-appearing in an intoxicated condition (Misd).

Luis Vasquez, 31, Larose. Domestic abuse battery w/child endangerment (Felony).

Golden Meadow Sheriff’s Office

Crystal Deleo, 35, Grand Isle. Contempt of court. (3 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Nichollas Lee, 25, Cut Off. Resisting an officer (Misd). Contempt of court.

Trey Pitre, 24, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Sarah Norman, 26, Larose. Driving on roadway laned for traffic. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Misd).

JULY 1, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Donald Gaspard Jr., 25, Golden Meadow. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Thibodaux Police Department

Chevy LaFountain, 25, Reserve. Fugitive.

Colby Robichaux, 28, Thibodaux. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Misd). Reckless operation without accident. Signals by hand and arm or signal lamps.

Michael Templet, 33, Chackbay. Possession of methamphetmine less than 28 grams (Felony).

JULY 2, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jewann Baptiste, 22, Houma. Fugitive.

Larry Fontenot Jr., 55, Thibodaux. D.W.I.-2nd offense (Bac .15 to .19) (Misd).

Dereke Southall, 36, Thibodaux. Operating a veh. with suspended license; other offenses. Switched plates (Misd). License plate light required.

David Verdin, 45, Houma. Poss. of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. Driving on roadway laned for traffic. D.W.I.-2nd offense (Bac .08 to .15) (Misd).

Kristin Williams, 31, Port La Baucha, TX. Contempt of court (2 cts). Theft by shoplifting (Misd). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (misd).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Cecil Beasley Jr., 42, Houma. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Misd).

Clifford Bourg Jr., 34, Lockport. Disturbing the peace-engage in act in violent & tumultuous manner be 3pls persons (Misd). Simple assault (Misd). Resisting an officer w/force or violence (Felony).

Rusty Herrelson, 27, Golden Meadow. Theft (2 cts) (Misd). Resisting an officer (Misd).

Thibodaux Police Department

Deborah Bourgeois, 28, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Jeremy Chiasson, 32, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Mark Cooper, 55, Thibodaux. Issuing worthless checks (Felony).

Markese Dabney, 22, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace-offensive, derisive, annoying words to another (Misd).

Gary Rink Jr., 28, Thibodaux. Poss. of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

Tevin Sheffie, 21, Belle Rose. Poss. of marijuana 1st offense (Misd). Obstruction of justice-destruction/damage/vandalism (Felony). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

Jamal Tillman, 28, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).