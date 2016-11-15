Arrest reports from November 9 - 13

The following information is based on reports from The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

NOVEMBER 9, 2016

Thibodaux Police Department

Blake Bates, 27, Houma. Contempt of court; improper backing; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; contempt of court; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Blanchard, 43, Montegut. DWI (3rd).

NOVEMBER 10, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Alex Bergeron, 27, MS. Aggravated or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Tyson Broussard, 33, Abbeville. Fugitive.

Craig Carey, 30, New Orleans. Contempt of court (6 cts).

Kendal Cobb, 24, Houma. Fugitive.

Damaine Davis, 33, Boutte. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Clayton Dormain, 55, Cut Off. 2nd degree battery.

Ryan Gaubert, 40, Larose. Possession of marijuana; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams.

Tireke Johnson, 18, Thibodaux. Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; resisting an officer; indecent exposure, indecent or lewd behavior.

Wayne Meads, 36, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Humberto Porfirio-Guadalupe, 25, Houma. Home invasion.

Johnny Serigny, 34, Galliano. Domestic abuse battery.

Brandy Staley, 32, Raceland. Fugitive.

Lockport Police Department

Devon Knight, 24, Lockport. Simple assault; theft; violation of probation/ parole; disturbing the peace, appearing in an intoxicated condition.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Shane Scott, 20, Golden Meadow. Theft of goods.

Lafourche Parish Council

Bryce Uzee, 23, Lockport. Taking contraband to/from penal institutions.

Thibodaux Police Department

Gilbert Williams, 57, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

NOVEMBER 11, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jacob Alexander, 28, Lake Charles. Contempt of court.

Jared Larose, 36, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Louisiana State Police

Michael Bourg, 28, Larose. DWI (2nd); no seat belt; owner to secure registration; expired motor vehicle inspection.

Thibodaux Police Department

Donald Nixon, 37, Thibodaux. Fugitive (3 cts); tail lamps required.

David Pearson, 45, Gibson. Drinking in public/ open container; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholls Police Department

Thomas Phillips, 44, New Orleans. Fugitive (8 cts).

NOVEMBER 12, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Aizen, 31, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace; simple assault.

James Arcement, 23, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; fugitive; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia (3rd); possession of marijuana (3rd); possession of xanax; illegal carrying of weapon in presence on controlled dangerous substance.

Josh Grant, 19, Houma. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Louisiana State Police

Ian Bernard, 28, Cut Off. DWI (1st); failure to drive on right side of road.

Jeremy McCartney, 23, Cut Off. Proper equipment required on vehicles; flight from an officer.

Dawnella Bone, 44, AL. Expired drivers license; DWI (1st); driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Thibodaux Police Department

Herbert Clay, 41, Gray. Resisting an officer; contempt of court.

Courtney Wiggins, 21, Napoleonville. Disturbing the peace; enter/ remain after being forbidden; stalking.

NOVEMBER 13, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Bourgeois, 35, Homeless. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia (2 cts); aggravated flight from an officer; simple burglary; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; hit and run; prohibited acts, schedule III; possession of marijuana (2nd); possession of marijuana (3rd); possession of Tylenol with codeine; legend drug imprint; possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams; contempt of court; failure to drive on right side of road; contempt of court.

Cody Dupre, 30, Houma. Illegal possession of stolen things.

Kacie Zeringue, 29, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Greater Lafourche Port Commission

Jordan Brooks, 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Rudy Hernandez, 47, Thibodaux. Possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle; careless operation; DWI (1st); vehicular negligent injuring.