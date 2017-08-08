The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals are charged with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AUGUST 3, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Hilton Anselmi Jr., 35, Lockport. Contempt of court (3 CTS); Resisting an officer.

Brian Brown Sr., 39, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Sean Clements, 51, New Orleans. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Scotty Gisclair, 31, Larose. Unlawful presence or contact of a sex offender relative to a former victim.

Brody Guidry, 21, Bayou Blue. Violation of probation/parole.

AUGUST 3, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Brad Cooks, 29, Thibodaux. Distribution of cannabinoids/synthetic marijuana; distribution of methamphetamine; taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.

John Gravois III, 52, Thibodaux. Terrorizing.

AUGUST 4, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Elvin Baudoin, 70, Houma. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Jeffery Bradberry, 54, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (3 CTS); enter/remain after being forbidden.

Brad Cooks, 29, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Danon Fulwiley Sr., 37, Lockport. Resisting an officer; violation of protective orders.

Francis Griffin, 35, Golden Meadow. Violation of probation or parole.

Brennan Hodges, 33, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Jonathan Johnson, 27, Thibodaux. Taking contraband to/from penal institution prohibited; distribution of methamphetamine; distribution of cannabinoids/synthetic marijuana.

Leroy Lebouef Sr., 43, Larose. Contempt of court.

David Foret, 46, Houma. Violation of protective orders; domestic abuse battery.

Lonnie Lebouef Sr., 39, Bridge City. Fugitive (2 CTS); driver must be licensed; D.W.I 4th and subsequent offense.

Ron Sanchez, 43, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

AUGUST 4, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Alcide Baudoin Sr., 33, Des Allemands. Theft of goods.

AUGUST 4, 2017

Lockport Police Department

Brennon Chiasson, 18, Lockport. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

Paula Mcclintock, 49, Lockport. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

AUGUST 5, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anreco Coleman, 37, Napoleonville. Fugitive (2 CTS); evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; owner to secure registration; traffic control signals.

Carroll Hebert Jr., 29, Houma. Fugitive.

Edward Holloway, 46, Larose. Unauthorized use of access card as theft; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Tanya Pierce, 44, Kenner. Fugitive (2 CTS); contempt of court.

James Siglar, 39, Gretna. Contempt of court.

Dwight Southall Jr., 49, Plattenville. Failure to dim headlights; D.W.I 3rd offense; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

AUGUST 5, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Bryce Riggs, 21, Houma. Speeding (2 CTS); D.W.I 1st offense.