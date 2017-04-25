Arrest Reports, April 19-23

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

APRIL 19, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tonya Bergeron, 50, Houma. Resisting an officer; simple battery.

Charlee Freese, 29, Valentine. Fugitive.

John Gisclair, 17, Houma. Indecent behavior with juveniles (2 cts).

Michael reed, 38, Opelousas. Prohibited acts.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jacob Bourg, 29, Chauvin. Contempt of court.

Fallon Jenkins, 33, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

APRIL 20, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

James Anderson, 63, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Melvin Ballard, 48, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace; possession of marijuana (3rd).

Jamie Plaisance, 50, Gheens. Contempt of court.

Hakeem Wilson, 23, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Wade Elder, 31, Gheens. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; offroad vehicles, permits for use on shoulders of highways.

Amber Folse, 22, Lockport. Distribution of methamphetamine.

Denise Sneeze, 30, Raceland. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating vehicle with suspended license; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of Ambien; resisting an officer.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jarrel Joseph, 27, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

Johnny Lacy, 25, Thibodaux. Simple criminal damage to property; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; resisting an officer

Jawaun Robertson, 21, Houma. Violation of protective orders.

Bethany Clough, 24, Thibodaux. Fugitive; persons with outstanding warrant.

Allen Jeanise, 59, Schriever. Contempt of court; fugitive.

Lockport Police Department

Tammy Chiasson, 52, Bayou Blue. Criminal mischief, filing a false police report.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Caleb Weatherspoon, 25, MS. Fugitive.

Grand Isle Police Department

Ronald Theriot, 47, New Iberia. License plate lights; obstruction of drivers view; registration expired; suspended drivers license; MVI expired; no proof of insurance; open container.

APRIL 21, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Latasha Azemas, 35, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Kenneth Bouffanie, 50, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Blake Credeur, 21, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

Martin Dorsey, 30, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (6 cts); violation of protective orders.

Wade Hendrix, 53, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (2 cts); fugitive.

Marcus Lochrico, 27, Galliano. Possession of marijuana; driving on roadway laned for traffic; illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years of age; taking contraband to/from penal institutions; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of cocaine; possession of hydrocodone.

Michael Matherne, 42, Larose. Revocation of parole for violation of condition.

Jerry Price, 35, Gray. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment.

Carin Schriber, 43, Mathews. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (1st); possession of methamphetamine.

Genna Trahan, 30, Gray. Contempt of court.

Rokeita White, 25, New Orleans. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Michael Young, 32, Houma. Simple criminal damage to property; simple burglary.

Bambi Breaux, 36, Larose. Unauthorized use of access card as theft.

Leah Chiasson, 34, Larose. Aggravated assault with dangerous weapon.

Nicole Moore, 36, Thibodaux. Possession of xanax; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Hoang Tran, 56, Galliano. Disturbing the peace; enter/ remain after being forbidden; theft by shoplifting.

Thibodaux Police Department

Tyler Gros, 19, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts); disturbing the peace.

Carlton Wagner, 28, Thibodaux. Possession of marijuana (3rd); enter/ remain after being forbidden; theft of goods (2 cts); turning movements and required signals; resisting an officer; driver must be licensed.

APRIL 22, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ervin Billiot, 49, Golden Meadow. Fugitive.

Ronnie Delaune, 43, Larose. Simple criminal damage to property; disturbing the peace.

Luis Fraire, 30, Bayou Blue. Domestic abuse battery.

David Glaspell, 23, Lockport. Unauthorized use of access card as theft; theft.

Justavrin Howard, 18, Raceland. Illegal possession of stolen things.

Justin Howard, 19, Cut Off. Theft.

William Jackson, 53, Labadieville. Contempt of court.

Austin Loupe, 27, Thibodaux. Monetary instrument abuse (2 cts).

James Maddox, 42, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Willie Reed, 47, raceland. Possession of cocaine; distribution/ manufature of cocaine; distribution of methamphetamine.

Darren Sanders, 49, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; fugitive.

Darby Smith, 45, Larose. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Deijohn Young, 19, Houma. Illegal possession of stolen things.

Lockport Police Department

Ronnie Delaune, 43, Larose. Simple battery; reckless operation with accident; disturbing the peace.

Zarron Allen, 17, Larose. Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Ronald Gaubert, 53, Lockport. Careless operation; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Sonya Roussell, 31, Cut Off. DWI (1st); driving on roadway laned for traffic; driver must be licensed.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jeremy Boutain, 37, Napoleonville. Contempt of court; fugitive (2 cts).

APRIL 23, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Donald Jones, 26, Melville. Fugitive.

Paul Legendre, 30, Cut Off. Simple burglary of inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property.

Rashun Reed, 30, Thibodaux. Public intimidation; simple criminal damage to property.

Brandus Wilson, 41, LA. Fugitive.

Thibodaux Police Department

Mark Coleman, 27, Napoleonville. Contempt of court; fugitive; traffic control signs.

Jared Johnson, 24, New Orleans. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Jovanta Robertson, 29, Houma. Fugitive.

Louisiana State Police

Jeffery Barbaree, 50, Larose. Maximum speed limit; DWI (1st).