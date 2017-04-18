Arrest Reports, April 12-13, 2017

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

APRIL 12, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Lionelle Cheramie, 28, Golden Meadow. Obstruction of justice; monetary instrument abuse; taking contraband to/ from penal institutions prohibited; possession of xanax.

Damien Hebert, 38, Raceland. Contempt of court (7 cts).

Jordan Picou, 24, Raceland. Unauthorized use of “access card” as theft.

Thibodaux Police Department

Emmett Thomas, 52, Labadieville. Contempt of court; resisting an officer.

Carl Jones, 31, Thibodaux. Monetary instrument abuse; possession with intent to distribute xanax; possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

APRIL 13, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Rene Boudreaux, 28, Chauvin. Contempt of court.

Satila Boudreaux, 28, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Sydni Clark, 18, Houma. Simple battery.

Kenneth Curole, 36, Lockport. Simple criminal damage to property (3 cts).

Damon Knight, 35, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Regina Lasseigne, 42, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Kevin Millien, 29, Napoleonville. Contempt of court.

Wilbert Celestine, 41, Kenner. Theft.

Victor Holmes, 39, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

David Neal, 30, Larose. Fugitive.

Michael Rockwell, 48, Cut Off. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Derek Adams, 34, Thibodaux. Home invasion; enter/ remain after being forbidden; domestic abuse battery.

Sabrie Bruce, 29, Cut Off. Enter/ remain after being forbidden; disturbing the peace, appearing in an intoxicated condition.

Cammie Seago, 20, Houma. Distribution of oxycodone; theft of goods.