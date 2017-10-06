Arrest Reports





The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SEPTEMBER 28, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Michael Everett, 47, Grand Isle. Fugitive from JPSO.

OCTOBER 1, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Garcia Barrerea Neowi, 28, Baton Rouge. No DL, improper display of plate, speeding.

OCTOBER 2, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Donte Adams, 23, Napoleonville. Contempt of court.

Rusty Authement, 29, Montegut. Violation of probation/parole.

Donald Bergeron Jr., 58, Gray. Contempt of court.

Charmaine Cantrelle, 41, Larose. Violation of probation/parole.

Justin Charles, 39, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Brian Dedeaux, 45, Bourg. Simple burglary.

Kendyl Dufrene, 30, Raceland. Violation of probation/parole.

Joshua Matherne, 24, Cut Off. Violation of probation/parole.

Joe McGrew, 30, Dekalb, MS. Possession with intent to distribute marijuana; fugitive; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Templet, 33, Chackbay. Violation of probation/parole.

Dillon Toups, 27, Gheens. Criminal trespass.

Thibodaux Police Department

Dontrell Arcement, 23, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Elise Ingram, 33, Thibodaux. Simple battery.

Shannon Jones, 22, Thibodaux. 2nd Degree battery; domestic abuse battery.

Rorielle Ward, 33, Thibodaux. Simple battery.

Ryan Zeringue, 32, Thibodaux. Bicycles-front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors required between sunset and sunrise.

Grand Isle Police Department

Mariano Hernandez, 33, Grand Isle. Expired DL. Speeding. No proof of insurance.

OCTOBER 3, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Justin Bradberry, 34, Grand Isle. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Poss. of heroin (Felony). Tail lamps required. Turning movements and required signals. Operating veh. w/suspended license; other offenses.

Brandon Coler, 28, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Andy Domangue, 36, Lockport. Contempt of court. Simple burglary-motor vehicle. Fugitive.

Leticia Loupe, 43, Lockport. Aggravated battery w/dangerous weapon (Felony).

Amber Miller, 23, Houma. Contempt of court (4 CTS).

Brayron Queen, 38, Montegut. Cruelty to juveniles-with force/violence.

Allison Rousse, 40, Galliano. Violation of probation/parole.

Jennifer Workman, 43, Galliano. D.W.I 2nd offense.

OCTOBER 4, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Melissa Billiot, 49, Grosse Tete. Forgery; theft.

Mel Guidry, 37, Montegut. Contempt of court.

James Hodges III, 44, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Ashley Hood, 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Curtis Tucker, 29, Bourg. Contempt of court.

Chris Wheaton, 51, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Quline Fleander, 40, Thibodaux. Monetary instrument abuse.

Kevin Johnson, 33, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.