Arrest Report July 26 - 30th

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

JULY 26, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Kardell Smith, 42, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace.

JULY 26, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Benoit, 28, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Brent Ledet, 29, Cut Off. 2nd degree battery.

Michael Lewis, 41, Edgard. Resisting an officer w/force or violence; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; battery of a police officer; stop lamps and turn signals required.

Daniel Trahan, 27, Bourg. Sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order; driver must be licensed; view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Bruce Williams, 38, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

JULY 27, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Charice Arcement, 37, Thibodaux. Theft. (MISD)

Ben Joseph, 34, Thibodaux. 2nd degree battery. (Felony)

JULY 27, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Crystal Beniot, 35, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Michael Cedotal, 49, Gheens. Contempt of court.

Paul Collins, 54, Golden Meadow. Illegal possession of prescription narcotics; possession of marijuana 1st offense; possession of hydrocodone; possession of soma; possession of suboxone; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Teri Curole, 28, Lockport. Fugitive.

Dapege Doucet, 39, Lockport. Issuing worthless checks. (2CTS).

John Dufren, 52, Cut Off. Simple escape. (3 CTS).

Mel Guidry, 37, Montegut. Fugitive. (3 CTS).

Al Poindexter, 38, Raceland. Possession of klonopin; simple battery.

Davonte Poindexter, 27, Houma. Criminal trespass; contempt of court (2 CTS); aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation without accident; speeding; failure to drive on the right side of road.

William Regan III, 19, Cut Off. Possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams.

Justin Sons, 27, Lockport. Contempt of court (4 CTS).

JULY 27, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Scott Billiot, 29, Grand Isle. Resisting arrest and interference with officers; prohibited acts – schedule I; careless operation; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia/unmarried persons under seventeen years of age – 1st offense.

JULY 27, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Eli Charpentier, 33, Golden Meadow. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; simple criminal damage to property.

Christina Wilson, 37, Houma. Contempt of court. (3 CTS).

JULY 27, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Jonathan J Cruz, 28, Bridge City. Reckless operation; possession of controlled dangerous substance schedule 1; open container’ no drivers lisence.

James Stallworth, 30. Domestic abuse battery; disturbing the peace by intoxication; simple battery.

JULY 28, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Marvin Edward Dehart III, 29. Driving while suspended; speeding.

Theodore Trenchard Jr., 19, Houma. Reckless operation; hit and run.

JULY 28, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Craig Allard Jr., 49, Golden Meadow. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; security required; driver must be licensed; D.W.I 1st offense.

Joey Basulito, 30, Galliano. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

JULY 28, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Destyn Allinson, 21, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Bambi Breaux, 37, Larose. Contempt of court.

Eric Cheramie, 30, Cut Off. Fugitive; contempt of court.

Paul Collins, 54, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Shane Leblanc, 47, Cut Off. Warrant: Bench warrant contempt of court.

Wilbert Molaison, 38, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 CTS); domestic abuse battery.

Julie Moriarity, 30, Galliano. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Richard Plaisance, 26, Tallulah. Contempt of court. (6 CTS).

Girae Porter, 21, New Orleans. Contempt of court.

Zachary Thomas, 20 Raceland. Contempt of court. (3 CTS).

Taylor Broussard, 21, Erath. Theft of a motor vehicle; stalking; domestic abuse aggravated assault; theft; home invasion; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; stalking (felony); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

JULY 28, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Torrance Hampton Jr., Flight from an officer; failure to dim headlights; general speed law.

Elroy Anderson, 33, Houston, TX. Contempt of court.

Royal Shelvy III, 37, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole; possession with intent to distribute; resisting an officer; operating vehicle with suspended license; turning movements and required signals; contempt of court (2 CTS).

JULY 28, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Jacob Pitre, 33, Houma. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams; possession of marijuana – 2nd offense; expired drivers license; expired or cancelled license plate.

Denafay Whitten, 28, Houma. Possession of marijuana – 1st offense; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

JULY 29, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Todd Toups, 50. Reckless operation; open container.

Michael Moreno, 22, Cut off. Simple assault; possession of controlled dangerous substance schedule 1; disturbing the peace by intoxication.

Trey Cheramie, 21, Golden Meadow. Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer, refusal to give id.

JULY 29, 2017

Lafourche Parish Council

Cherita Brister, 39, Galliano. Warrant – Contempt of court.

JULY 29, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Corey Chaisson, 40, Bosier City. Flight from an officer; criminal trespass; resisting an officer; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; fugitive; contempt of court.

JULY 29, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Trevor Champagne, 28, Galliano. Disturbing the peace – appearing in an intoxicated condition.

Damaine Davis, 34, Boutte. Receipts and universal product code labels/unlawful acts (MISD); theft of goods; enter/remain after being forbidden.

Gene Hebert Jr., Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Yolanda Robinson, 37, Gray. Contempt of court.

Jace Theriot, 23, Houma. Contempt of court.

Lan Tran, 36, Thibodaux. Enter/remain after being forbidden.

Warren Danos, 48, Larose. Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; contempt of court; headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.

JULY 29, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Dean Falgout, 29, Raceland. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; D.W.I -2nd offense.

Cody Gremillion, 28, Hessmer. D.W.I – 1st offense.

JULY 30, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Maxine Anderson, 51, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Jena Gaudet, 25, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Arnae Little, 20, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Avery Louis, 49, Vacherie. Domestic abuse battery.

JULY 30, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Leonard Fisher, 42, New Orleans. D.W.I – 1st offense; maximum speed limit.

Seth Lebouef, 21, Chauvin. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; D.W.I – 1st offense.

JULY 30, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Aaron Loud, 26, Cut Off. Warrant – Contempt of court. (2 CTS).

JULY 30, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kristy Schmidt, 40, Galliano. Accessory after the fact.

Ty Schmidt, 38, Galliano. Resisting an officer; distribution of methamphetamine; taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.

Graylin Williams Jr., 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

JULY 27, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Dustin Montz, 19, Reserve. Theft; underage drinking.

Noah Bailey, 17. Theft; underage drinking.

Anthony Chandles, 24, Denham Springs. Disturbing the peace by public intoxication; remain after being forbidden.

Barrett Zuelke, 23, Port Vincent. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.

Carelton Santiny, 48, Grand Isle. Jefferson Parish warrant (2 CTS).

Tommy Allemand, 31, Grand Isle. Disturbing the peace by intoxication; resisting an officer; battery on a police officer; simple battery.