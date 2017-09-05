Arrest Report

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AUGUST 28, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Chelsea Fabre, 28, Houma. Theft by shoplifting (Misd). Fugitive. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

Kendrell Friloux, 33, Thibodaux. License plate light required. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Simple escape (Felony). Poss. of marijuana (1st offense) (Misd). Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Misd). Domestic abuse battery (Misd). Obstruction of justice-destruction/damage/vandalism (Felony).

AUGUST 29, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Melinda Boudreaux, 26, Raceland. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Poss. of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony). Poss. of Xanax (Alprazolam) (Felony).

Norbert Bouzigar III, 40, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Gabrielle Griffin, 33, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Renard Richard, 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Darrell Bergeron, 52, Golden Meadow. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; D.W.I 2nd offense.

Jesse Savoie, 33, Larose. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; reckless operation without accident.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Joshua Dismukes, 41, Golden Meadow. Fugitive.

Louisiana State Police

Douglas Thomassie Jr., 57, Des Allemands. Prohibited acts-schedule 11. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Illegal possession of stolen things (Misd).

AUGUST 30, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Kernesha Carvin, 20, Houma. Fugitive (7 CTS); expired motor vehicle inspection; failure to dim headlights; evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; operating vehicle with suspended license.

Shawn Cashio, 28, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Terry Matthews, 56, Thibodaux. Bicycles, front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors required between sunset and sunrise; contempt of court; prohibited acts; resisting and officer.

Freddie Perez, 54, Thibodaux. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Harry Clay, 34, Houma. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Sandy Folse, 35, Des Allemands. Violation of probation/parole.

Thomas Guidroz, 22, Gheens. Contempt of court.

Hurley Mathews, 50, Thibodaux. Theft.

Curtis Plaisance, 21, Galliano. Simple criminal damage to property.

Sara Wainwright, 35, Raceland. Simple burglary.

Patrick Billiot, 32, Golden Meadow. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

AUGUST 31, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Sylvester Coleman, 46, Raceland. Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; DWI (2nd); operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; driving on right side of road.

Charles Collins, 51, Golden Meadow. Aggravated criminal damage to property (4 cts).

Yonni Gonzales, 30, Galliano. Contempt of court (3 cts); simple kidnapping.

Kristin Regan, 23, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Charles Collins, 51, Golden Meadow. Aggravated criminal damage to property.

Emily Vegas, 35, Golden Meadow. Domestic abuse battery.

Jeremy Vegas, 39, Golden Meadow. Domestic abuse battery.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jody Boudreaux, 41, Labadieville. Fugitive, warrant for Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Delvin Edmond, 26, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Alichia Percle, 28, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery; simple battery.

SEPTEMBER 1, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Carlton Ellis, 21, Baton Rouge. Contempt of court (2cts). Aggravated assault w/a firearm. Aggravated criminal damage to property (Felony).

Clifford Harris III, 21, Thibodaux. Aggravated assault w/a firearm (Principal). Aggravated criminal damage to property (Felony) (Principal).

Jeffery Lofton, 52, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

William Spot, 43, Thibodaux. Contempt of court. Poss. of cocaine less than 28 grams (Felony).

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jacob Gaubert, 31, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Teles Guidry, 36, Montegut. First-degree rape (Sex Offense)-2 counts. Second-degree battery (Felony)-3counts.

Angele Kerner, 42, Raceland. Fugitive.

Dylan Melancon, 20, Golden Meadow. No seat belt (1st offense). Contempt of court.

Jonathan Sellers, 30, Raceland. Poss. of marijuana-1st offense (Misd). Obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Prohibited acts-schedule IV.

Craig Slayton, 42, Gheens. Contempt of court (2cts).

Calvin Walton Jr., 37, Larose. Contempt of court (2cts). Bicycles-front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors required between sunset and sunrise. Poss. of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia-3rd offense (Felony).

Glenn Watkins, 55, Thibodaux. Second-degree rape (Sex offense).

SEPTEMBER 2, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Rodney Bonvillain Jr., 30, Lockport. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Felony).

Brad Cooks, 29, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Cody Cortez, 29, Raceland. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony). Possession of marijuana-2nd offense. (Misd).

Ricky Curole, 26, Galliano. Resisting an officer (Misd). Disturbing the peace-offensive, derisive, annoying words to another (Misd).

Marlon Johnson, 19, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Julie Moriarity, 30, Galliano. Violation of probation/parole (3cts).

Bobby Soudelier, 52, Larose. Driving on roadway laned for traffic. D.W.I.-2nd offense (Bac .20 or greater) (Misd).

Marcel Turner, 24, Thibodaux. Fugitive. Contempt of court.

Jake Orgeron, 23, Lockport. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Misd). Use of certain wireless telecommunication devices for texting messages prohibited (Misd). Driving on roadway laned for traffic. Violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law (Misd). Poss. of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony).

Louisiana State Police

Amy Christen, 43, Cut Off. Driving on roadway laned for traffic. D.W.I.-1st offense (Bac .08 to .15) (Misd).

Reginal Curry, Sr., 62, Baton Rouge. Maximum speed limit. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Misd).

SEPTEMBER 3, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Brittany Boudreaux, 33, Thibodaux. Theft by shoplifting (Felony). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

David Ledet Jr., 45, Thibodaux. Speeding (11-20 miles over). Operating a vehicle while intoxicated-2nd offense.

Joseph Mike III, 24, Thibodaux. Simple battery.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Cleveland Johnson Jr., 59, Gray. Driving on roadway laned for traffic. D.W.I.-2nd offense (Bac .20 or greater). (Misd). Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Chansey Ledet, 21, Schriever. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Illegal possession of stolen firearm. Poss. of marijuana-1st offense (Misd). Improper backing.

Kyle Ledet, 20, Thibodaux. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Poss. of marijuana-1st offense (Misd).

Scott Rodrigue Sr., 55, Larose. Operating veh. with suspended license; other offenses. D.W.I.-2nd offense (Bac .15 to .19) (Misd).

Ashley Sharp, 28, Clearwater, FL. Molestation of a juvenile under 13 YOA (Felony) (Sex offense-registration required).

Louisiana State Police

Mack Matherne Jr., 44, Cut Off. D.W.I.-1st offense (Bac .15 to .19) (Misd). Driving on roadway laned for traffic.