Allen convicted of Simple Burglary on Inhabited Dwelling

A Cut Off man was convicted of Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling after a bench trial Monday in Judge Christopher Boudreaux’s courtroom.



Leeroy Allen, 36, was accused of entering a Cut Off residence with Robert Bourgeois and Blake Hernandez in mid-May, 2015, when the homeowner was offshore at work. Several tools, some jewelry, and a pistol were taken from the victim’s home. Hernandez, who confessed to the crime in a statement to Lafourche Parish detectives, pled guilty in November of 2015 and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Prosecutors Rene Gautreaux and Shaun George played a recording of the confession, in which Hernandez told how he was doing carpentry work for the victim and disconnected her security cameras days before he, Bourgeois, and Allen went to her home at night when she was offshore. Hernandez testified at trial that he was truthful when he made the statement.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Detective Joseph Anderson testified that in the course of his investigation he viewed videos of Hernandez and Allen at various retail stores attempting to use the victim’s credit cards. He also recovered most of the victim’s property from various pawn shops in Lafourche and Terrebonne, which records showed Hernandez had pawned.

“The fact that these perpetrators took advantage of the victim’s trust in them makes this crime particularly troubling” said District Attorney Camille A. Morvant, II. “We are very satisfied with the verdict. It means that this defendant won’t be in the position to prey on other victims for some time.”

Sentencing is set for December 14, 2016 before the Judge Christopher Boudreaux. Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling carries a maximum sentence of twelve years; however, Gautreaux said that due to Allen’s criminal history, the DA’s office will file a habitual offender bill of information, exposing the defendant to double the maximum sentence.