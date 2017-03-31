Action taken at Tuesday’s Parish Council meeting

Below is a rundown of action taken by the Lafourche Parish Council at the March 28th meeting. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted. Councilman Michael Gros was absent.

ACTION: Abolished the Lafourche Parish Department of Grants and Economic Development.

ACTION: Abolished the Lafourche Parish Department of Communications.

ACTION: Failed to name the Gheens Library the "Lindel Toups Memorial Library." The vote was 5-3 against, with Lorraine, Bourgeois and Jones voting yes.

ACTION: Approved a servitude agreement between Hubert J. Orgeron and the Lafourche Parish Council.

ACTION: Approved a servitude agreement between Lonnie M. Chiasson and the Lafourche Parish Council.

ACTION: Approved a servitude agreement between Mary Lee Foret Danos and the Lafourche Parish Council.

ACTION: Approved a servitude agreement between Brad M. Fields and the Lafourche Parish Council

ACTION: Approved an Act of Donation between Lafourche Parish Government and Drainage District No. 1 for the donation of one John Deere 6110M Cab Tractor and one Tiger Model BB-22-30S Stow Mid Mount Hydraulic Rotary Boom Mower.

ACTION: Amended the 2017 Operations and Capital Budget for the Lafourche Parish Council as well as set the salaries of unclassified employees.

ACTION: Approved a servitude agreement between Larry Ledet, Kay Ledet Boudreaux and Daniel J. Ledet and the Lafourche Parish Council.

ACTION: Approved a supplemental appropriation within the 2017 Operations and Maintenance Budget and Capital Outlay Budget to cover Lafourche Parish's matching funds and grant award funds for the East Side Airport Corridor and the West Side Airport Corridor.

ACTION: Approved an increase in the capital budget for $1,183,000.

ACTION: Approved the re-keying of all doors of the Legislative Branch; 7-0, with Lorraine absent.

ACTION: Requested the Lafourche Parish District Attorney to take action on Parish President James B. Cantrelle for being in non-compliance of the Lafourche Parish Home Rule Charter as it pertains to the appointment of a parish administrator; 7-1, with Bourgeois voting no.

ACTION: Appointed Grant Dupre to the Terrebonne Fire Protection District No. 6 Board; 7-0 with Lafont absent.