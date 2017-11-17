Below is a rundown of action taken Tuesday night by the Lafourche Parish Council during committee meetings. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.



ACTION: Overrode the parish president’s veto of the abolishment of the Department of Community Services. The vote was 7-2, with Daniel Lorraine and James Bourgeois voting no.

ACTION: Overrode the parish president’s veto of the abolishment of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. The vote was 7-2, with Lorraine and Bourgeois voting no.

ACTION: Established four-way stops at Twin Oaks Drive and Locust Street and Twin Oaks Drive and Hackberry Street.

ACTION: Amended and re-enacted Chapter 44 Vehicles for Hire of the Lafourche Parish Code of Ordinances in its entirety to enact new provisions regarding transportation network services in Lafourche Parish.

ACTION: Approved a lease agreement between Lafourche Parish and Bollinger Shipyards for a boat model of a 207-foot offshore supply vessel titled M/V Ms. Sara Jane.

ACTION: Rejected a 2017 supplemental appropriation within the 2017 Operations and Maintenance Budget and Capital Budget to cover the cost to purchase land from Andrew Martin for the use of the South Lafourche Airport Project with a cost of $1.2 million. The vote was 7-2, with Lorraine and Bourgeois voting yes.

ACTION: Removed a board member from the Housing Authority of Lafourche Parish Board at the request of the board and requested the administration to advertise the vacancy accordingly.

ACTION: Requested the Lafourche Parish district attorney to render an opinion on whether it is legal for the parish president to refuse to pay employees for time worked; and whether it is legal for the parish president to change his mind and tell employees they will not get emergency pay after having invoked the emergency pay provision under a state of emergency.

ACTION: Reappointed Michael Tardo to the Heroes’ Monument Commission.

ACTION: Reappointed Glenn Sapia to the Fire Protection District No. 9 Board.

ACTION: Appointed Jeffery Bacon to the Lafourche Parish Game and Fish Commission Board.

ACTION: Appointed William McKee to the Fifth Ward Gravity Drainage District No. 5 Board.

ACTION: Reappointed Linton Doucet to the Veterans Memorial District (Ward 10) of Lafourche Parish Board.

ACTION: Approved Amendment No. 1 to the agreement with Foret Contracting Group for contractor services related to nuisance abatement.

ACTION: Approved Balancing Change Order No. 1 from Byron E. Talbot Contractor for the drainage improvements for the Diplomat Way Drive and Eau Claire Drive project to decrease the contract price by $11,044.40 and to add 24 days to the contract time.

ACTION: Approved Amendment No. 1 to the contract between Lafourche Parish and Waste Pro of Louisiana for waste removal services at parish facilities.

ACTION: Approved Amendment No. 1 to the contract between Lafourche Parish and BFI Waste Services for waste removal services at parish facilities.

ACTION: Approved Amendment No. 1 to the agreement with Morris P. Hebert for permit consulting services.

ACTION: Rejected a license agreement between Lafourche Parish and XLK International and appointing XLK International as broker of record for Lafourche Parish. The vote was 7-2, with Bourgeois and Lorraine voting yes.

ACTION: Declared Nov. 23, 2017, as 1887 Commemoration Day and encouraged a moment of silence at noon on this day in memory of the victims of the Thibodaux Massacre.