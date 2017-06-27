A look at the fee hikes for University of Louisiana campuses

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Seven campuses of the University of Louisiana System are raising fees on students for the 2017-18 school year. Two of the system's campuses, Grambling State University and the University of New Orleans, aren't raising fees. A look at the fee hikes approved Friday and what they'll raise over the year for campuses:

— $98.73 per semester at Southeastern Louisiana University, a 2.5 percent increase, raising $2.3 million.

— $100 per semester at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, a 2.4 percent increase, raising $1.5 million.

— $136 per quarter at Louisiana Tech University, a 4.5 percent increase, raising $3.8 million.

— $143.40 per semester at Nicholls State University, a 3.75 percent increase, raising $1.5 million.

— $144.51 per semester at McNeese State University, a 4 percent increase, raising $1 million.

— $145 per semester at Northwestern State University, a 3.5 percent increase, raising $2 million.

— $212.36 per semester at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, a 4.5 percent increase, raising $7 million.

___

Source: University of Louisiana Systems