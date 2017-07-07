Douglas to run for Lockport Chief of Police

Veteran career police officer, Chester Douglas, makes public his intention to run for Chief of Police of Lockport in the October 14, 2017 election in the following statement:

I am married to the former Emma Punch and we were both raised in Lockport and have called it home all our lives.

My career in law enforcement began with the Louisiana State Police as a Communication Equipment Operator when I was 18 years of age. After two and a half years, which also allowed me time to attend Nicholls State University in the Criminal Justice Program, I accepted a job as a Patrolman with the Lockport Police Department.

After completing the Basic Training Academy at Louisiana State University, I continued with the Lockport Police department for 9 months. In 1976 I accepted an offer to join the Lafourche Parish Sheriffs Office as a K-9 Officer. I also served as a Juvenile Officer.

For the next 11 years and eight months I served the department in the Criminal Investigation Division as an investigator and Supervisor of Criminal Investigations in the central part of Lafourche Parish.

My career continued into the administration of the present Sheriff’s Office and I served as a Patrolman and Juvenile Officer. I was a candidate for sheriff and elected as Justice of the Peace in Wards 4, 8 and 9.

An offer was made for me to return to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Not being able, according to law, serve as Justice of the Peace and be in law enforcement, I had to resign. I then accepted the offer to return to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

While there, I developed and served as Director of the Work Release Program.

In 2000, after a year of study at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, I joined the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office as a Narcotic Agent. I served in that capacity for two and a half years and as a Court Security Officer for three and a half years.

In 2007, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary had suffered devastation of their campus with eight feet of water. As they continued the process of rebuilding I had the opportunity to join with them in the rebuilding of their Campus Police Department as well. I served as Campus Police Chief there for 5 years.

I feel, that from my more than 32 years of service in various divisions of law enforcement, I have the experience and proven leadership required to be a full time Chief of Police for our town. I have always promoted Community Policing and will continue the Police Department’s cooperation and support of our community activities and community organizations. I believe patrol prevents crime. The visibility of patrol cars and patrol personnel will be a priority.

I also pledge to work with our local Sheriff’s Office, State Police and our Firemen to provide the best of law enforcement service and protection. I would be honored to serve as your Chief of Police. Your vote will be appreciated.

If you wish to contact me, please call 985-688-7131 or email chesterd22@peoplepc.com.



