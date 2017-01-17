3-parish African-American museum opening Feb 4 in Houma

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A segregation-era high school for black students will reopen next month as a museum celebrating African-American history in Terrebonne, Lafourche and St. Mary parishes.

The Courier reports that the Finding Our Roots African American Museum in Houma will be dedicated Feb. 4.

The 9 a.m. ceremony will be followed by a book fair and entertainment at the building once called The Academy.

The museum will open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $7.

Finding Our Roots vice president and former parish councilman Alvin Tillman says he and president Margie Scoby both wanted such a museum, and got together last year "and started making things happen."

Galleries will focus on topics such as the Reconstruction era, slavery, segregation and the Civil Rights Movement.

Information from: The Courier, http://www.houmatoday.com

