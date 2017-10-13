2018 Lafourche Parish budget unveiled





As it prepares for another fiscal year of reduced tax revenues, Lafourche Parish Government has proposed the Parish Operations and Maintenance Budget and Capital Budget for 2018.

The Operations and Maintenance budget for the coming year has been offered at $86,113,306 compared to the current amended 2017 budget of $108,882,648, a 21% reduction from the previous year.

The proposed 2018 Capital budget tacks on $5,557,976 to new and existing projects for an estimated total of $30,877,414, a 17% increase.

The budget estimates general sales tax revenues to be $12,355,828 and ad valorem tax revenues at $26,630,427 for 2018.

According to the plan, combined funding from grants, revenue sharing, fees, licenses, permits and other sources is expected to add revenue of $30,115,104.

Debt service as of December 31, 2018 will be $31,128,000 with the principal plus interest due this year of $4,487,425.

A positive balance has been estimated for December 31, 2018 in all funds.

In his introductory letter to the budget, Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle admits to limited revenues in 2018, but calls the budget a representation of “an appropriate level of funding to achieve necessary services and advance a considerable amount of programs and projects here in Lafourche Parish.”

Cantrelle listed many accomplishments by his administration in 2017. In the southern part of the parish, these include:

• Repairs to A/C and maintenance of grounds at Larose Civic Center

• Road improvements for Road Sales Tax District-2, Project 4L

• Galliano Bridge repair

• Lockport/Company Canal south bank levee lift

• Bayou Lafourche Saltwater Control Structure

• Fishing pier and pavilion at Leeville Boat Launch

• Cut Off Youth Center air conditioning and hood vent

• Computer equipment for the library

• Golden Meadow Oakridge Park boat launch and pier

• Purchase of Larose Delta Farms boat launch

Some major projects planned for 2018 include:

• Data and telephone network upgrade

• South Lafourche Airport project

• Industrial floodwall

• LA Highway 308 Levee/Seawall

• Parr and Larose Pump Stations

• 40-Arpent and 13-Arpent Canal cleanout in Cut Off and Galliano

• Lockport Community Center

Dates have been set as follows for hearings on the budget:

- Nov. 13, first budget public hearing

- Nov. 14, second budget public hearing

- Nov. 28, possible enactment of budget ordinance

All of the above scheduled meetings will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Mathews Government Complex.