18-wheeler driver arrested in Leeville fatality crash

Shortly before 7:00 Friday morning, Troopers from Troop C were advised of a two-vehicle fatality crash on the Leeville Bridge section of LA 1.

The crash resulted in the death of 69-year old Kenneth Ancar of Harvey, LA.

The preliminary investigation revealed 27-year old Brandon Bonvillain of Houma was traveling south on LA 1 near milepost 20 in a 1985 Volvo tractor-trailer when he crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 1998 Acura Integra being driven by Ancar head-on.

After the impact, Bonvillain attempted to flee the scene on foot but was located by a deputy with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bonvillain was not injured in the crash.

Ancar sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. Both were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Impairment is not suspected on the part of Ancar; however, toxicology tests are pending. Bonvillain showed signs of impairment and was arrested for Vehicular Homicide, Hit and Run Driving involving a Fatality, and Driving Left of Center.

Bonvillain submitted a blood sample for toxicology tests and the results are pending. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center.